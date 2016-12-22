ASUA Notebook 11/30: ASUA adds the Campus Pantry to their budget

ASUA Sen. Olivia Johnson and Sen. Emily Hastings smile during an ASUA meeting in the Student Union Memorial Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The Associated Students of the University of Arizona discussed the UA Campus Pantry program, appropriations, agendas and bylaw changes at their weekly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The Campus Pantry was approved to be added on the ASUA budget in order to help the program's funding.

RELATED: GPSC Notebook Nov. 28: Search for new faculty advisor, fund distribution

UA's Campus Pantry was established Feb. 1, 2013 as a non-profit organization that specifically provides food for students and staff to make sure individuals attending the UA do not go hungry.

The ASUA appropriations consent agenda from Nov. 28 was discussed following its approval by all senators.

Sen. Kincaid Rabb asked senators what colleges without representatives for their college can do if they do not have a member representing their particular college.

ASUA Sen. Danielle Ledezma said that members in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences have certain fees they pay once they are accepted into the program and therefore, have more experience in the college and are better fit for a seat in the ASUA senate than a pre-major.

RELATED: Top takeaways from Arizona Board of Regents meeting

Election appropriations were marked as an info item and will be discussed further at the next ASUA meeting held Wednesday. Dec. 7.

Ledezma encouraged all of the senators to remain cool and collected during the next few weeks as finals begin on Friday.

Follow Caryn Vieira on Twitter.