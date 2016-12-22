POBEAT: 12/5/16

Theft of miscellaneous items continues

A University of the Arizona Police Department officer responded to Yavapai Residence Hall when a student reported a theft from his dorm room for the second time on Nov. 29.

Police identified a student who told police he was missing a coffee mug and a plastic water jug.

He told the officer he remembered falling asleep around 2 a.m. and when he woke up at 9 a.m., he noticed the miscellaneous items were missing.

His roommate verified he had not used any of the stolen items but that he was also missing two spatulas and wasn’t worried about it.

The residents were unsure if they left the room unlocked the night before, but police found no evidence of forced entry.

He told the officer that after searching for the missing items, he was able to find the missing coffee mug as well as one of his roommate’s spatulas in the dorm bathroom.

There were no witnesses or suspects and police were not able to take fingerprints since the cup and spatula had been washed.

Residents told the officer they had not given anyone access to enter their room without them being there. They have no suspicions about who it could have been.

A similar incident happened only 10 days prior when food and other miscellaneous items were stolen from his dorm room.

He told UAPD he did not want to pursue judicial proceedings and was sent his victims rights.

Shop ‘til you get caught

The UA Bookstore called UAPD in reference to a male shoplifter on Nov. 29.

Upon arrival, an officer met with the bookstore’s loss prevention employee who reported watching the man conceal items inside his sweater from a surveillance camera.

According to the employee, the man walked into the Starbucks coffee shop connected to the bookstore and placed the items into his backpack. An employee stopped him before he exited the bookstore.

The man was cooperative with the bookstore employees and agreed to go to a private meeting room on the main floor where UAPD was called.

According to a bookstore employee, $233.24 worth of items was found in the suspect’s backpack.

The student was placed under arrest after he told a UAPD officer he was attempting to get gifts for a friend and that he intended to take the items without paying.

The surveillance video and a receipt of the items stolen was placed into UAPD property and evidence and issued a code of conduct to the Dean of Students.