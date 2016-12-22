POBEAT: 12/7/16

Unfortunate attack

A University of Arizona Police Department officer responded to Banner University Medical Center in reference of a reported assault of a young woman on Nov. 28.

The young woman stated she had gone to the Posada San Pedro Residence Hall to visit a friend. When she arrived, her friend was not answering the phone, so she knocked on the door of the hall to gain two girls’ attention.

One of them walked over and opened the door a crack, said, “No Latinos allowed” and then closed the door in her face. The woman knocked again and they opened the door again saying, “No beans or burritos here so you can leave.”

The second time she was able to gain entry into the dorm and tried to walk past the girls when one of the girls grabbed her hair and began to assault her. Her and the girl were punching each other and pulling hair until the girl forced her against the wall of the lobby with a hand on her neck.

She was able to punch the girl in the mouth until she released her. The girl quoted, “I hit her in the face until I saw blood.” Once the girl realized she was bleeding, she stopped her attack and the assaulter’s friend said, “We were just joking” and then they both left.

The girl said she would not be able to identify the two girls if she saw them again because it was too dark to get a clear image of them. She did not want to participate in any future judicial proceedings, which concluded the case.

Look, another theft

A UAPD officer responded to Kappa Sigma Fraternity for a report of burglary on Nov. 27.

Upon arrival, the officer learned that the resident’s 40-inch, LG brand smart TV was stolen from the common area of his room while he was home for Thanksgiving break.

When he returned, he noticed that his television and wall mount were gone. The victim stated that before he left his residence he had locked the door, but there are other occupant’s of the home that may not have locked the door.

The only way someone would have access to the compound is if they jumped over a wall that any average person could easily jump over. The suspect probably entered the room, ripped the television and wall mount off the wall and fled the scene. No other property was reported missing.

The victim would scan through the cameras that they have in their fraternity compound to see if he could find the suspect but stated that he would not want to prosecute if the suspect was found.