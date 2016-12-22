Several UA employees had their direct deposit information changed following phishing email scam

A view of Old Main on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Old Main is the first building ever constructed at the UA, and it was originally the School of Agriculture building.

The University of Arizona Police Department notified the campus community this morning of a breech in several university employees UAccess accounts, per a Clery timely warning notice email.

Several employees had unauthorized changes made to their direct deposit directions within their UAccess accounts after clicking on a phishing email sent from an unknown source.

The UAPD email went on to say that the UA will never ask an employee to enter their account information through an email attachment or link. If you receive an email asking for your login information, do not open any links and notify the UA Information Security Office at (520) 621-8476 or by email at infosec@email.arizona.edu.

