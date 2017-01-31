Candidate announcement for the 2017 ASUA elections
The Associated Students of the University of Arizona president and senate campaigns will fill campus for the next few weeks as election season has begun.
Campaigns begin Jan. 30 and will run for two weeks before the primary elections. The primaries will be held Feb. 14-15. Students can vote on those days from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. All students can vote for executive positions and the at-large senate positions, but they may only vote for their specific college senate.
Once the elections commission counts the primary election votes, the top two candidates from each category will advance to the general elections.
Senators who have advanced will participate in the senate question and answer session on Feb. 22. The executive vice president and administrative vice president debates will also be held on Feb. 22. Presidential debates are on Feb. 27.
Students can vote in the general elections on Feb. 28 and March 1.
The following is the list of each position and the candidates running for that position.
Editor's note: Corie Linn and Dana Murray have both dropped out of the running for College of Humanities senator.
ASUA President:
- Matt Lubisich, an economics and political science junior
- Cole Ryan, a philosophy, politics, economics, law (PPEL) and economics junior
- Stefano Saltalamacchia, gender and women's studies
- Enrico Trevisani, political science
- Christopher Wright, marketing
Executive Vice President:
- Blake Allison, pre-business
- Emily Hastings, communication
- David McGarey, a systems engineering junior
Administrative Vice President:
- Nora Browning, a spanish sophomore
- Lorenzo Johnson, a Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Law sophomore
- Natalynn Masters, Africana studies
College of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture:
- Vacant - the position will become an at-large seat
College of Agriculture and Life Sciences:
- Megan Bowman, science thematic
- Katherine (Katie) Christopher, biochemistry
College of Education:
- Briana Chaney, an early childhood education junior
College of Engineering:
- Madeline Melichar, biosystems engineering
College of Fine Arts:
- Tom Price, studio art
College of Humanities:
- Ashley Heerding, East Asian Studies 2
- Jack Kauffman, english
- Corie Linn, a spanish junior
- Dana Murray, philosophy, politics, economics and law
College of Letters, Arts and Sciences:
- Erin Thompson, global studies
College of Medicine:
- Alyssa Rankin, pre-physiology
College of Nursing:
- Vacant - the position will become an at-large seat
College of Optical Sciences:
- Vacant - the position will become an at-large seat
College of Pharmacy:
- Vacant - the position will become an at-large seat
College of Science:
- Alec Mire, pre-computer science
- Miguel Pacheco, biochemistry
- Debby Waugaman, a neuroscience and cognitive science junior
College of Social and Behavioral Sciences:
- William D. Mennie, economics
- Alexander Relich, political science
Eller College of Management:
- Perry Hutchison, management information systems
- Jordan Strang, a marketing and business management junior
Graduate College:
- Vacant - position will become an at-large seat
James E. Rogers College of Law:
- Vacant - position will become an at-large seat
Mel and Enid College of Public Health:
- Liora Fiksel, pre-public health
At-large senator:
- Sydney Hess, philosophy, politics, economics and law
- Jalon Jackson, a film and television sophomore
- Olivia Johnson, a pre-nursing sophomore
- Marcello Mottola, a communication sophomore
- Nicolas Ochoa-Hurst, pre-neuroscience and cognitive science
- Srini Sudanagunta, finance
- Matthew Rein, environmental studies
- Cris Reyes, economics
- Kate Rosenstengel, philosophy, politics, economics and law (PPEL)
- Harper Thimgan, gender and women's studies
- Anna Woolridge, a pre-business sophomore