Candidate announcement for the 2017 ASUA elections

The Associated Students of the University of Arizona president and senate campaigns will fill campus for the next few weeks as election season has begun.

Campaigns begin Jan. 30 and will run for two weeks before the primary elections. The primaries will be held Feb. 14-15. Students can vote on those days from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. All students can vote for executive positions and the at-large senate positions, but they may only vote for their specific college senate.

Once the elections commission counts the primary election votes, the top two candidates from each category will advance to the general elections.

Senators who have advanced will participate in the senate question and answer session on Feb. 22. The executive vice president and administrative vice president debates will also be held on Feb. 22. Presidential debates are on Feb. 27.

Students can vote in the general elections on Feb. 28 and March 1.

The following is the list of each position and the candidates running for that position.

Editor's note: Corie Linn and Dana Murray have both dropped out of the running for College of Humanities senator.

ASUA President:

Matt Lubisich, an economics and political science junior

Cole Ryan, a philosophy, politics, economics, law (PPEL) and economics junior

Stefano Saltalamacchia, gender and women's studies

Enrico Trevisani, political science

Christopher Wright, marketing

Executive Vice President:

Blake Allison, pre-business

Emily Hastings, communication

David McGarey, a systems engineering junior

Administrative Vice President:

Nora Browning, a spanish sophomore

Lorenzo Johnson, a Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Law sophomore

Natalynn Masters, Africana studies

College of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture:

Vacant - the position will become an at-large seat

College of Agriculture and Life Sciences:

Megan Bowman, science thematic

Katherine (Katie) Christopher, biochemistry

College of Education:

Briana Chaney, an early childhood education junior

College of Engineering:



Madeline Melichar, biosystems engineering

College of Fine Arts:

Tom Price, studio art

College of Humanities:

Ashley Heerding, East Asian Studies 2

Jack Kauffman, english

Corie Linn, a spanish junior

Dana Murray, philosophy, politics, economics and law

College of Letters, Arts and Sciences:

Erin Thompson, global studies

College of Medicine:

Alyssa Rankin, pre-physiology

College of Nursing:

Vacant - the position will become an at-large seat

College of Optical Sciences:

Vacant - the position will become an at-large seat

College of Pharmacy:

Vacant - the position will become an at-large seat

College of Science:

Alec Mire, pre-computer science

Miguel Pacheco, biochemistry

Debby Waugaman, a neuroscience and cognitive science junior

College of Social and Behavioral Sciences:

William D. Mennie, economics

Alexander Relich, political science

Eller College of Management:

Perry Hutchison, management information systems

Jordan Strang, a marketing and business management junior

Graduate College:

Vacant - position will become an at-large seat

James E. Rogers College of Law:

Vacant - position will become an at-large seat

Mel and Enid College of Public Health:

Liora Fiksel, pre-public health

At-large senator: