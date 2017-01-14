ASUA Senate shares progress from fall, plans for this semester

Associated Students of the University of Arizona Sen. Stefan Schmietenknop listens during an ASUA meeting in the Student Union Memorial Center on Aug. 24, 2016. ASUA approved their special election results and swore in their two newest members at their meeting on Nov. 9 2016.

As the spring semesters starts the Associated Students of the University of Arizona senators are looking back on their progress from last semester and sharing their expectations for this spring.

Senator Enrico Trevisani took on the responsibility of collecting progress reports with the hopes of keeping students around campus informed.

Here are the reports Trevisani shared with the Daily Wildcat:

Enrico Trevisani, College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Senator

Collects and compiles the senate progress reports for publication

Serves as a chair on the senate ad-hoc elections committee and suggested a meeting after Spring elections to discuss if pre-majors are able to represent his or her college in senate

Worked on creating marketing materials to recruit senate candidates in the spring

Met with President Ann Weaver Hart to discuss the possibility of making the university a Hispanic-serving institution

Will help organize the Inauguration Day Sit-In on the Mall to teach students about the methods of civil disobedience

Plans on recruiting candidates to run for positions in ASUA

Will serve as the senator on the search committee to replace the Assistant Dean of Students of Student Governance and Programs

Allie Patberg, At-large Senator

Previously completed research on projects and actions taken toward sexual assault prevention across different universities

Plans on putting this research to use on campus during the semester

Hopes to host a student-leader forum to help enable campus partnerships between different campus organizations. The goal is to bring different student groups together, create better relationships and allow the groups to utilize each other as resources

Anna Woolridge

Make a detailed plan for the remaining budget

Continue to keep Residence Hall Association in the loops of what ASUA is doing and how they can get involved by answering questions during the RHA weekly general body meetings

Will work closely with the Freshman Class Council this upcoming semester with the goal of spreading word about ASUA

Plans on working with Senator Lorenzo Johnson to make peer mentoring more accessible to freshman

Anna Reimers, College of Education Senator

Working on clarifying and defining the role of college-specific senators

Creating a presentation to make a smoother transition

Met with the College of Education dean to discuss the possibility of improving the relationship between the College of Education and the Honors College

Will continue to work on creating an effective transition for the new senators

Wants to bridge the gap between ASUA and the College of Education

Olivia Johnson, At-large Senator

Researching ways to make the university have a greater focus on the inclusivity of individuals with disabilities

Hopes to work with the university to implement some ideas found in research

Katelyn Hilde, College of Public Health Senator

Looking into restaurants that could potentially take over Burger King’s lease in the Student Union Memorial Center

Plans to find where the College of Public Health additional fee is being allocated to

Matthew Lubisich, President of Senate

Will talk to the college-specific deans to create a foundation between the senators and the college he or she represents

Discussing with the Senate Projects Committee the issues over an athletics fee that may be proposed this year

Working on getting as much information about the athletics fee before presenting to students

Continuing to work on the “I Will” campaign, which will take place the first week of April

Danielle Ledezma, Appropriations Chair

Oversees the ASUA senate budget

Plans to meet with various groups on campus to bridge the gap between ASUA and the general student population

Matthew O’Mara, College of Science Senator

Will continue to work with the senate projects committee to further establish roles for the college-specific senators

Wants to create a program to allow high school students to attend the 2017 Annual BECUR conference

Allison Childress, At-large Senator

Hopes to work with club leadership to improve how clubs operate

Roy Bracken, Eller College of Management Senator

Serves as a member of the Recreation Advisory Committee

The committee plans to have a complete renovation of the locker rooms in the Student Recreational Center

Goal is to increase the number of honors classes offered in the Eller College

Nohe Garcia, At-large Senator

Currently working with THINK TANK to lower the fee-based services for students who demonstrate financial need, as well as finding what college success classes work and which ones can be incorporate in freshman orientations

Working with the Internal Affairs Committee to plan the ASUA Orientation and Banquet, organize Senate or ASUA specific events and create the ASUA calendar for all ASUA members

Trent Waller, At-large Senator

Making strides to implement an entrepreneurship program for underclassman and hopes the program will start in the Fall of 2017

Lorenzo Johnson, At-large Senator

Working on installing rest centers in UA Libraries

Goal is to help build resources on campus to help freshmen through the hardships of college

Atiana Waters, At-large Senator

Forming a plan to increase the awareness of ASUA elections

Kincaid Rabb, College of Fine Arts Senator

Surveyed College of Fine Arts students on the issues they face and how administration can be better informed

Researching the billion dollars of deferred maintenance needed to invest in the college’s facilities

Emily Hastings, At-large Senator

Coordinating club visits by Senators

Moved the Senate meetings to a Facebook Livestream

Goals are to execute plans for filling all college-specific senate, create Inclusive Excellence resolution

Aaron Varela, At-large Senator

Reviewing and changing election policies to ensure all those who want to run have the opportunity

Editor's note: Senators Stefan Schmietenknop and Joey Steigerwald did not submit progress reports.

