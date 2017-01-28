UA's Young Democrats elect Daniel Pressman for club president

Political science junior Daniel Pressman was unanimously elected as the Young Democrats UA chapter president for this semester. Pressman held the position of vice president last semester, and will make his debut as president in this post-election year.

He said that every president has had their own style, but since this is a post-election year, it will be "less vigorous than last year." His plans for the semester will be centered around growing the club's size beyond its current 15 members.

"I will definitely focus on growing the club, and having a lot of social events." Pressman said.

Pressman has been involved with Young Democrats since his freshman year and he said his interest in politics will likely translate to his career after college.

Pressman worked with Ann Kirkpatrick's campaign to retain her seat as U.S. Senator last summer.

"That definitely got my feet wet in campaigning," he said.

But he's not sure if he wants to pursue campaigning as part of his future.

"I don't know what the future's going to hold," Pressman said. "Maybe something in Democratic politics."

Within his political science major, Pressman has emphasized international relations and is considering entering politics surrounding foreign policy.

"He is a great choice for a leader," Young Democrats Vice President Alex Witt said. "He is really in touch with where we need to go as a party."

Witt, who has worked with Pressman in the past, said his passion for progressive causes will be a great tool to help him move the club forward.

"The majority of our members are poly-sci majors, and a lot of them are interested in the political process and everything that has happened within the last six months," Pressman said.

As president, Pressman said he wants to engage young people in discussions about the world of politics.

"Our main goal is to be a space where young people can gather and meet people just like them," he said. According to Pressman, the club's purpose includes supporting Democratic candidates and elected officials.

"We want to serve as a base for local politicians and democratic causes," Witt said.

She said the Young Democrats will also focus on expanding their influence beyond campus and into the Tucson community.

Witt said the club has plans to volunteer with the new Tucson chapter of the National Organization for Women, local businesses and becoming more involved within the community.

Pressman also said he will emphasize making connections between the club and local elected officials. The Young Democrats will invite politicians and local leaders to their club meetings throughout the semester to talk about what they do in the community and state.

The club's meetings are held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Picacho Room at the Student Union Memorial Center.

