Two dead in private plane crash at Tucson International Airport

Chief of Public Safety John Ivanoff talks about the details of an airplane crash at Tucson Executive Terminal on Monday, Jan. 23. The plane that crashed was a Beechcraft 300 reported to be completely destroyed.

A small private plane crashed while taking off from the Tucson International Airport resulting in two deaths at 12:40 p.m. today. The plane, believed to be bound for Mexico, crashed at some point between 12:40 and 12:42.

The plane, believed to be bound for Mexico, was “completely destroyed” according to John Ivanoff, Chief of Public Safety for the Tucson Airport Authority, who confirmed that the plane was a Beechcraft 300 at a press conference, but offered no additional information.

The plane caught fire and was extinguished by emergency personnel. Tucson Fire Department arrived to the scene shortly after.

"We are fortunate it wasn't worse than it was." said Ivanoff. "It is bad enough as it is."

One of the victims has been identified, however the airport is waiting to release names until the next of kin for both victims have been notified.

Federal Aviation Administration has arrived and is communicating with the National Transportation Safety Board on how to proceed. The NTSB will not arrive till tomorrow, however Ivanhoff confirmed that it is their jurisdiction and they will continue the investigation.

The accident is on the commercial apron so the airport is still running in all other functions. The parking garage adjacent to the crash is not allowing cars to park there.

No other information has been released.

