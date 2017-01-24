POBEAT: 1/23/17

Meth or potato chips?

A University of Arizona Police Department officer responded to Roy P. Drachman Hall to check on the welfare of a male subject around 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 6.

A police aide advised UAPD of a male acting erratic and executing moves similar to those of Tai Chi exercises. When an officer arrived, the man told him he was practicing Tai Chi and that he was OK.

Police offered the man a bottle of water after noting that the man was sweating and appeared to have sores on his face.

Several minutes later, UAPD received another call about the same subject who was seen walking away from an auto jack.

The police aide also informed UAPD he had earlier witnessed the subject drop a potato chip bag, which sounded like thin glass breaking inside the bag. The officer noted this sound to be consistent with the sound of a meth or crack pipe breaking.

While driving from Drachman Hall, police spotted the male, informing him UAPD was aware of his previous narcotics involvement and the incident with the potato chip bag.

The man offered no explanation and did not allow police to make a search.

When the officer questioned him about the auto jack, the man said he wanted it but couldn’t carry it. The subject left the area and the auto jack was placed into UAPD property.

A weed-to-know basis

A UAPD officer conducted a traffic stop and approached a vehicle with four occupants, noting that there was a thick haze inside the vehicle and a strong odor of burnt marijuana when the driver rolled down the window.

Police asked the driver what all the smoke was and the driver responded that they had been smoking Black and Milds.

The driver admitted to police he was handed a blunt from the front seat passenger and both had taken hits from it as they were driving around.

All passengers of the vehicle denied any involvement with marijuana and would not inform the officer where it came from.

Police conducted a search of the vehicle and found a clear Ziploc bag containing marijuana shake. A shoe box found on the floorboard also contained marijuana and a marijuana grinder.

One of vehicle’s occupants was a minor who showed no signs of marijuana use and was released into the custody of his father.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were read their rights and the driver was cited for two civil traffic violations. All parties departed after police released them on recognizance.

UAPD officers processed 2.6 grams of marijuana and the grinder which read ‘BLUNT’ with a drawing of a marijuana leaf.