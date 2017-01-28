POBEAT: 1/25/17

A UAPD officer patrols campus in their squad car on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

BB gun vandalism

University of Arizona Police Department officers found property damage to multiple UA buildings around 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Eight windows at the Gould-Simpson building had been severely cracked by what appeared to be shots from a BB gun.

As police took photos of the cracked windows for evidence, dispatch advised that similar damage had been reported by UA students at the Life Sciences South building.

An officer checked the building and found simliar damage to multiple windows and the glass double doors at the entrance. Police took photographs of the damages, placed caution tape across the glass doors and blocked them off.

A male maintenance worker was on the scene at both buildings and was taping up the windows. He notified his supervisor of the damage and estimated the repair cost for all of the damage would exceed $5,000.

UAPD mailed UA Risk Management Services a victims rights form and made sure the building managers were aware of the damages.



A UA officer pursued a vehicle around midnight Jan. 15 after it quickly accelerated past him and failed to brake fully at a stop sign.

The officer approached the vehicle after it parked in Lot 4057 and spoke with the male driver from the passenger side window, asking him why he ran a stop sign.

The driver responded that there was no reason he had violated traffic laws.

When asked for his license, registration and insurance, the officer noted that the man lacked fine motor skills as his movements were slow and deliberate.

Another officer responding to the scene noticed a slight odor of marijuana coming from the man’s vehicle and asked him to step out of the car.

While officers searched the vehicle, one noticed the man periodically reaching into his jacket front pockets. He asked if the man had a weapon and the male responded he did not.

The officer told the man to stop reaching into his pockets and asked to search his jacket. The man quickly responded that he had a handgun in his front left jacket pocket.

When police asked why the man lied, he responded that he got scared.

Police officers removed the weapon and patted for additional weapons­—none were found.

During the vehicle search, police found a glass ceramic pipe with burnt marijuana residue. Officers conducted multiple sobriety tests, which the man had difficulty completing.

The driver was read his Miranda Rights and placed under arrest for driving while impaired to the slightest degree.

UAPD placed the loaded pistol and marijuana paraphernalia into evidence.