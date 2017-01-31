POBEAT: 1/30/17

‘Breaking Bad meth pipe’

University of Arizona Police Department officers responded to a call at the UA Meat Sciences Lab in regards to possible drug paraphernalia on the premises at 8:55 a.m. on Jan. 22.

The woman was visiting the residence to borrow a CatCard from the resident inside when she noticed what she described as a “Breaking Bad meth pipe” in the view of one of the outside windows.

She photographed the item and presented it to the UAPD officers upon their arrival.

UAPD officers also inspected the view from the window but noticed no signs of residue on what they described as “a light bulb” looking object.

The UAPD officers contacted the owner and he reported that he had been in Benson for the weekend and had no idea what the officers were referencing in regards to the light bulb.

As the UAPD officers saw no noticeable signs of residue, no search warrant was requested and there were no further inquiries into the matter.

Caught Red-Eyed

UAPD officers were conducting walk-throughs with Coronado Residence Hall resident assistants when they noticed a very strong marijuana odor coming from one students’ dorm room on the fifth floor at 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22.

The residents denied entry to the officers upon inquiry, at which point UAPD officers requested a search warrant, which was approved by a judge at 2:15 a.m.

The UAPD officers requested that the three occupants step out of the room while they conducted a search of the area.

The UAPD officers found one bag containing nine pieces of Canna Candy THC candy, three pills of oxycodone, three pills of Vyvanse and one digital scale with remnants of marijuana left on it.

After the search, officers interviewed the main resident of the room, at which point the suspect admitted that everything in the room belonged to him.

He was then transported to Pima County Adult Detention Center without incident.