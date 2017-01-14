POBEAT: 1/13/17

Harassment by mail

An officer from the University of Arizona Police Department responded to an information call from Campus Health at noon on Jan. 6 after a female UA employee made complaints about threatening mail she had been receiving at her personal residence from a male suspect.

She told police the mail contained flyers that were anti-abortion and included biblical verses. She described them as being very graphic in nature, portraying images of women with spears in their genitals and drawings of people that appeared to be burning or on fire.

The female employee went on to explain to police her previous work experience at Planned Parenthood.

She was unsure how the male suspect obtained her home address but told an officer both her affiliation with the UA, Planned Parenthood and the location of her job were able to be found after an internet search of her name.

Police asked if she had ever interacted with the suspect. She verified she had never met the suspect and he had never tried to contact her in the workplace.

Officers provided the female UA employee with information on an Injunction Against Harassment.

After a background check on the male suspect, officers found two Orders of Protection against him by different government agencies due to his threatening mail and contact with different government officials.

A Coronado resident assistant called the University of Arizona Police Department at midnight on Jan. 8 after encountering a strong smell of marijuana on the ninth floor.

Upon arrival, an officer walked through the hallway in order to pinpoint where the smell was coming from and knocked on the door with the strongest marijuana odor.

A male student answered, allowing the officer to enter the residence. The officer asked the male resident if he had been smoking.

The resident responded that he had smoked about an hour and a half prior outside. He told the officer he was also in possession of a pipe and grinder in his room.

After the resident consented for a search, the officer discovered a glass bong as well as a black marijuana grinder. The resident claimed he brought the marijuana from Washington and was not aware it was illegal to smoke on campus.

The officer read the resident his Miranda Rights and took the bong and grinder to be placed into evidence. A Referral for Narcotics was sent to the Dean of Students.