UPDATE: Man dies after falling from South Sixth Garage

A man has died after falling from the Sixth St. Garage on the north side of Sixth Street early Thursday afternoon. The University of Arizona Police Department shut down the south entrances and shuttle-bus pickup lane on the south side of the Sixth Street Garage for several hours to investigate.

The 21-year-old man was not a UA student, according to UAPD Sgt. Cindy Spasoff, the information officer on the scene. The man was spotted on top of the garage shortly before noon, and was later found on the ground near the center stairwell, where medical personal treated him.

UAPD is "currently unsure" on the details of what happened, but the man was transported to Banner University Medical Center-Tucson for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the death as a suicide.

Police know the identity of the man, but are not releasing his name at this time. His family has been notified, police said.

