Students chime in on Donald Trump's presidency after his inauguration

The transfer of presidential power became final as President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Inauguration Day events began as Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families attended morning services at St. John’s Episcopal Church. They had tea with President Barack Obama and the first family in the White House, after which they were escorted to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

Following Pence's swearing in, Trump took the oath of office, sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Trump delivered a message of hope through his inaugural speech, reaching out to unite the country by stripping away the partisan language and turning the speech towards all citizens.

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people,” Trump said. “January 20, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again…From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first. America first.”

One of Trump's first presidential acts was to sign an executive order for federal agencies to “ease the burden of Obamacare” as part of the ongoing process to repeal and replace Obama's health care law.

He also signed an executive order waiving the seven-year civilian requirement barring retired Marine Corps General James Mattis from becoming Secretary of Defense and made formal nominations to his cabinet such as retired Marine Corps General John Kelly for the Department of Homeland Security and former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Computer science student Joseph Chan said he's skeptical about the Trump administration and their ability to achieve the changes some Americans demand due to questionable cabinet picks and the health care changes he thinks might cost more than they're worth.

“For what it’s worth, I should be optimistic on Trump’s fanaticism, but to actually achieve what he wants is much easier said than done,” Chan said.

Anti-Trump protests occurred all over the country during and after the inauguration ceremony. Most protests were peaceful, however violent protests broke out in Washington as protesters vandalized store fronts and smashed car windows and buildings. At the Washington D.C. protest alone, 217 protesters were arrested, according to CNN.

For Rachel Zaner, a dance major, the violent protests were “a waste of time."

"Peaceful protest is the only way to gain respect if you want to get your point across," she said. "Violence like that is only breaking the law and setting a bad example for future generations.”

Around the world, there were protests in Israel, Hong Kong, Berlin and London.

On campus, the Teach-In and March for Unity and Solidarity, organized by UA faculty members and YWCA Southern Arizona, began at 9 a.m. on the UA Mall. Their mission statement stated that, “while some of us believe it is important to respect the outcome of the election, we also believe it is vital to step up our civic engagement.”

Not everyone was focused on the protests, however.

“Inauguration day is not a celebration of the candidate in question, never has been," said history major Jacob Polesky. "Inauguration is a celebration of yet another peaceful transfer of power, and that at the very least is worth of celebration by all.”

Other students had a positive outlook on the new presidency. Pre-physiology major Nick Adragna said he's honestly hoping that Trump does a good job.

“This election dug up a lot of issues in both parties and there is a big divide between the people of this country,” Adragna said. “I guess the most important part is to not focus on the election, rather we should focus on the next four years, not through the lenses of being Republican or Democrat, but as Americans."

Education major Taylor Eddleman agreed and she said that while she does not support Trump, she does support the presidency, and hopes that Trump can lead this country with diplomacy and success.

“I think that is something my generation forgets far too often, that a president cannot be successful sans the support of his people, and whether we like him or not we need to be respectful of that," she said.

