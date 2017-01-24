POBEAT: 1/20/17

Only on the weekends

A University of Arizona Police Department officer pulled a vehicle over for driving without headlights at sunset on Jan. 7. The officer discovered that the man was driving with a suspended license.

A background check also showed the man had a Tucson Police Department warrant for shoplifting. The officer asked him why his license was suspended; the man answered that it was for a DUI in 2002.

When the officer conducted an inventory of the car, he found a glass pipe with white residue in the bowl. Soon after that, he read the man his Miranda rights and questioned him about the pipe. The man stated he might have had some methamphetamine inside the car.

The officer placed the man under arrest for the TPD warrant, drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

After placing him in handcuffs, the officer conducted one more search of the car and found a small baggie containing marijuana. The man said he forget it was there and said it was for his mom.

The officer concluded there was nothing else in the car until the man stated he wanted to be honest and told the officer there was meth in a small bag underneath the passenger’s seat. He said he bought it from a friend for five dollars and only smoked it on the weekends.

The man was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and driving under a suspended license.

A lot of drugs and the fake roommate

A UAPD officer stopped a biker for running a stop sign on Jan. 5. The biker immediately told the officer the brown paper bag in his hands contained needles for his diabetic roommate.

The officer asked if he could check his pockets and backpack. He then found a small pouch with three small bags containing a white powder residue. He asked what was in the bags and the biker confirmed it was cocaine from a New Year’s party. The officer found two more empty baggies similar to the ones in the pouch and a pencil case with three syringe plungers, a metal tin and a broken methamphetamine pipe.

Inside of the brown paper bag were 100 new syringes and two baggies containing heroin cooking tins, tourniquets, alcohol swabs and a book about using heroin safely. The biker also had multiple wrenches and bike parts in his backpack.

He was read his Miranda rights and stated he smokes marijuana, uses heroin, cocaine and meth.

The man was cited and released for possession of drugs, paraphernalia and issued a civil citation for failure to halt at a stop sign.