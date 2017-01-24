UA banned persons list made public for first time

Officer Ian Theel leads Brother Dean Saxton to a police cruiser on Sept. 20, 2016. Brother Dean is one of many on UA's recently relesead banned persons list.

The University of Arizona Police Department has released a list of people that have been banned from campus, or sections of campus, to the public for the first time. Currently 40 men and women are on the list, which can be viewed on the University of Arizona Police Department’s website.

The people on the list have been banned from campus under the Exclusionary Order policy created in 2006.

“An order is issued as a means of intervention to remove disruptive persons from specific areas or the entire campus, either temporarily or permanently,” the policy states.

The policy cannot be applied to university students, faculty or staff. Dean of Students Kendal Washington White said these groups of individuals would undergo different consequences for disruptive, threatening or illegal behavior, such as suspensions.

“We were just trying to work out the bugs because they have to go through a process,” UAPD Crime Prevention Officer Rene Hernandez said on why a banned persons list hasn’t been published before. “In the past, we just felt at the time, it was not feasible.”

The policy states the university president, dean, director, department head or any other person in charge of a specific location or event may request an exclusionary order. Police may request them under certain conditions.

UAPD officers issuing an exclusionary order have discretion in who is receiving one and why, as well as in how long the person will be banned for, according to Hernandez.

Simon Asher | The Daily Wildcat Officer Ian Theel leads Brother Dean Saxton to a police cruiser on Sept. 20, 2016. Brother Dean is one of many on UA's recently relesead banned persons list.

He said a lot of different behaviors could warrant an exclusionary order, but some examples would be if someone is a habitual bike thief or if someone is using university library computers for reasons not conducive to an educational environment, such as looking at sites “very graphic in nature and very disruptive.”

“We’re an open campus, a public institution, so we have all kinds of people who are on our campus who are usually here for good reasons, but occasionally we have people who come to campus who engage in behavior or activity that may get to a point where we feel they should not be able to come to campus any longer,” Washington White said.

She said the length of time people are banned from campus varies depending on what their disruptive behavior was. The policy states the people are banned for a “presumptive six months unless otherwise specified.”

An individual who was recently banned from campus for a year after his arrest for kicking a student in the chest is “Brother” Dean Saxton, the street-preacher known for his rants on homosexuality, women’s sexuality and other topics.

“Everyone cheers when false claims are made on Christians,” Saxton tweeted two days after receiving his exclusionary order. In the comments of this tweet, one user asked if his statement meant he was denying the assault, to which Saxton replied, “It’s real, but the media is lying.”

“When life puts you in tough situations, don’t say ‘why me?’ Just say try me!” Saxton also tweeted hours later.

No one on the list has been permanently banned as of right now, and all exclusions will expire at some point during 2017.

