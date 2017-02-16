ASUA presidential candidates Lubisich and Saltalamacchia advance to general election

ASUA presidential candidates Matt Lubisich and Stefano Saltalamacchia will advance to the general election to be held on Feb. 28 and March 1.

A students voted to advance Matt Lubisich and Stefano Saltalamacchia as Associated Students for the University of Arizona presidential candidates to the general election on Feb. 28 and March 1.

Candidates for executive vice president, Emily Hastings and David McGarey will also advance to the general election as well as administrative vice president candidates Nora Browning and Lorenzo Johnson.

All senator candidates will advance to the general election.

Lubisich and Saltalamacchia beat out candidates Enrico Trevisani, Cole Ryan and Cristopher Wright, taking a combined 64.45 percent of the student vote. Lubisich tallied 1936 votes and Saltalamacchia earned 1027.

Trevisani came in third with 960 votes while Ryan and Wright took 350 and 308, respectively

A total of 4581 students voted for the next ASUA president in the primaries, which is less than 15 percent of the undergraduate student population.

Presidential candidates will hold debates on Monday, Feb. 27. Senators will hold a question and answer session and vice presidential candidates will debate on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

