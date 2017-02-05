ASUA Senate talks meningitis B, support for SB1061

A representative from the Student Health Advocacy Committee spoke to the Associated Students of the University of Arizona senators about a campaign to encourage students to become vaccinated against Meningitis B during their Feb. 1 senate meeting.

Christine Hall, a neuroscience and cognitive science senior, informed the senators about this push to prevent illness and outbreak on campus.

Hall said Meningitis B is the deadliest strain of meningitis and is the most common form of meningitis college students will be exposed to, but most student are not vaccinated.

The point of SHAC’s campaign is to provide awareness. The first step is to gain support from the senators and ASUA. From there, there will be a media push. Hall said the last step will be implementation. SHAC already spoke to the director of campus health. They discussed ways for students to get vaccinated.

“I hope that with this information you’ll make healthy choices for your life,” Hall said.

In a follow up to last week’s ASUA Senate meeting, the senators voted to support the SB1061 bill to cap increase tuition and mandatory fees.

Spencer Bateman, ASUA’s government affairs and policy executive director, spoke to the senators in place of President Mikey Finnegan. He again reiterated why they support the bill and said it helps give students representation at the state level.

Senators finished the meeting with important reminders of mental health awareness week and the ‘I Will’ campaign.

