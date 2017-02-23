Water protectors engage students on UA campus

From indigenous and water rights to trying instill the idea that we need to create a sustainable future for our children, the Chukson Tucson Water Protectors are here to stay and they're here to make their voices heard by handing out flyers and using a cute baby to get you to talk to them.

The water protectors found their way to the University of Arizona's Farmers Farket on Feb. 22. on the UA Mall. Besides being able to purchase local honey and enrich yourself in hand crafted goods from merchants, the water protectors were hoping to enrich your mind and ignite a fire in you.

The Chukson Tucson Water Protectors is a local organization that was founded on a Halloween and on the idea of making an effort to combat the violations indigenous people face concerning water on tribal land. Summer Aguilera, a member of the water protectors, was talking about their current cause to students.

The waters protectors current mission is aiming to get the UA to divest from Wells Fargo, which sits on the ground level of the Student Union Memorial Center. They want the Arizona Board of Regents to divest from Wells Fargo in hopes of stopping the support of a bank that profits from the injustices of minority groups.

Amador said the students at UA found the water protectors and not the other way around. Chukson found its start at the UA from Students for Sustainability, which reached out to the water protectors and began this partnership for the rights of native people.

Amador believes students who reach out and go to college are usually a great demographic for organizations like the water protectors because it's those students who want to broaden their mind and look towards the future.

Shane Bekian | The Daily Wildcat Goodies from DD's Desert Delights during the UA Farmers market on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The organization is for the future and Amador is very aware of that because he can still drink the water right now, he can still walk outside and enjoy the air, he can still feel the sun on his skin and not have it burn.He can do this because the comedic end that sitcoms show the apocalypse looks like isn't here yet and he hopes it never comes.

He believes that there is a possibility of destroying our ecosystem and that is one of the main reasons he can't sit by and allow for the further deterioration or rights of people and of the planet.

"I believe that whether these people are students, faculty, community members or just people they don't want a dystopian deteriorated future for our planet," said Amador

Some of the core requirements are an open mind and heart and an intolerance to patriarchy, heteronormativity, racism, white supremacy and apathy. He believes if you strip away a lot of layers of capitalism, politics, big government and little government you will find sustainability and life as a core principal.

Danielle Richard, an Ecology & Evolutionary Biology Junior who is currently in SFS in the social justice committee she heard of the Water Protectors from Aguilera at the Women in Green Leadership panel and decided to participate in the cause.

"You know how it is when you're late and things pile up, and they pile up quickly and 100 years from now they're gonna pile up really quickly and we're gonna have problems you can't sweep under the rug, problems that kill people and it'll be catastrophic problems," Amador said.

Soukey Keovorabouth, an American Indian studies and Sustainable Built Environments Senior and former member of SFS was approached by the the club in regards to asking for his help and viewpoint terms of trying to reach out to an indigenous organization who shared similar viewpoints on sustainability.

Keovorabouth is now a member of the water protectors and his first meeting was a eye opening experience to a new organization that he can identify with.

Shane Bekian | The Daily Wildcat Vendors gather at the UA Farmers Market on the UA Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Amador said that the critical mass came together because due to this wave of energy and they reached out to the marginalized communities in hopes of making an effort and one way they started doing that was to flyer and educate students and one of Amador's tactics of getting individuals to talk to him about indigenous issues was to employ the power of 19 month old son.

Aguilera spoke with Sophia Mayorga, an art education senior, about what was going on at Standing Rock and how it affects us here in Tucson, while Mayorga talked about the Trump administration advancing the Dakota Access Pipeline with his executive actions.

"I feel like now that there is so many things going on and I'm a person of color so I'm really aware of all of these injustices and I never noticed until trump won the presidency," Mayorga said.

Aguilera spoke on her own history and her heritage and how that it empowers her to want to raise her children and how she shared a similar experience with Mayorga when she was in her youth she used to believe that it didn't pertain to her and then one day she woke up and realized the importance of these issues that indigenous people face.

Aguilera joined water protectors last November because she wanted to change the things she thinks are wrong with the world and the organization is trying to do just that. Alongside Aguilera is Sal Amador, who is an organizer and a leader for the water protectors.

Amador spoke on their core values and what kind of growth they'd like to see in their group and in the future of this planet and it's inhabitants.

Amador believes students need to better understand the impact that they have individually and as well as a society on the areas that they inhabit, whether those areas they inhabit are geographic, political, social or economic. He thinks students have the power to create a sustainable future but you have to advocate for yourself and be brave.

Aguilera thinks one of best things we can do in Tucson is to stand in solidarity and show support and pray and continue the work because not everyone can make it to standing rock and use your voice and check your privilege.

Amador urges students to join the cause, attend a meeting and investigate within yourself what you find is a cause that is close to your heart and follow it. "If it's ecological issues, immigration issues, whatever your thing is, do that and come and connect with us and bring your passion and energy and your concerns with you," said Amador

To find out more about the rights of indigenous people The Chukson Water Protectors meet every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the global justice center 225 E. 26th Street.

