GPSC Notebook Feb. 13: Budget deficit, Supreme Court funding, merging club funding

Members of the Graduate and Professional Student Council executive board attended an open meetings presentation hosted by Student Legal Services and then convened a shortened meeting to discuss restructuring the executive board and budgetary actions.

Daniel Kasper, GPSC assembly chair, recommended the GPSC pay the Associated Students of the University of Arizona Supreme Court $1,250 a year, beginning this semester, for their services.

The board voted to present this recommendation to the general council after some members expressed concerns over the amount being double ASUA’s contribution to the court.

After reanalyzing the budget, Jim Collins, GPSC treasurer, informed the council there is a current deficit of between $8,000 and $10,000.

When asked to present a list of money awarded, received, allocated, and spent at the next general council meeting, Collins was not immediately confident he had that information readily available.

Danielle Blalock, executive vice president, met with Trey Cox, ASUA executive vice president, to discuss a plan to merge GPSC and ASUA club funding.

Bylaws are in the process of being formed to allow for graduate student clubs to access specifically allocated money through an ASUA application process and a separate set of rules from undergraduates.

The GPSC will have at least one seat on the ASUA appropriations committee.

The board discussed three possible amendments to change the structure of the executive board in order to save money. The board plans to come to a consensus next meeting and present a proposal to the general council after their next meeting.

Jessie Baxter, GPSC legislative affairs director, reminded the members of Wildcat Wednesdays, an advocacy event at the state capitol.

She and Blalock confirmed the budget will allow them to attend the National Association of Graduate-Professional Students advocacy event in Washington, D.C. and plan to present the council with their expenses after the trip.

The pair plan to play a larger role in regional wing of the organization and Baxter plans to attend the regional conference if the budget allows.

