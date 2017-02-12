UA School of Journalism, Law College to host Make Media Law Great Again talk

David McCraw, New York Times vice president and deputy general counsel, will be speaking about issues that journalists faced during the presidential campaign on Feb. 13 from 12:15-1:15 p.m. outside of Room 164 of the Law Building.

The James E. Rogers College of Law and the UA School of Journalism will host a “Make Media Law Great Again” talk concerning press issues and the First Amendment in the era of President Donald Trump.

David McCraw, New York Times vice president and deputy general counsel, will be speaking about issues that journalists had during the presidential campaign and how media law is changing in the wake of hacking allegations, presidential tweets, and the new Trump administration on Feb. 13 from 12:15-1:15 p.m. outside of Room 164 of the Law Building.

Being responsible for the New York Times’s legal issues, McCraw received media attention last year for his response to Donald Trump’s legal team, who had requested that the Times remove and apologize for an article alleging that Trump sexually harassed two women. McCraw refused.

Journalists were faced with a number of obstacles during the presidential campaign, including direct attacks from some of the candidates themselves. More recently, the Trump administration has called the media “the opposition party” and imposed media blackouts, preventing many government agencies from communicating with the press.

McCraw will also be speaking on Feb. 12 at The Loft Cinema following a showing of “The Insider” at 2 p.m., part of UA's ongoing "Journalism on Screen" film series.

