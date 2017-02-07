POBEAT: 2/6/17

“Maybe because I was drunk…”

A University of Arizona Police Department Officer responded to a phone call at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, from a UA student who wished to report a stolen wallet.

The student claimed his wallet was taken from his car, which was parked at the Main Gate Parking Garage, on Jan. 28.

The car was parked at the garage between 5:45 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The UA student had a friend drive his car out of the garage because the UA student was intoxicated.

Three charges were made to the student’s debit card with two separate swipes at CVS Pharmacy in the amount of $275 at 9:01 p.m. and $169 at 9:03 p.m. and the third charge was placed at Urban Outfitters for $75.

The UA student told the officer that he contacted the bank and the charges did not go through.

The UAPD officer advised the student that his friends might have been the one’s making the charges without his knowledge.

The UA student considered the possibility and plans to file no charges against the perpetrators.

Car troubles

A UAPD officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Monday, Jan. 30, at 4:15 p.m. The alleged grand theft auto occurred from anytime between 5 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 30 at Lot 7156, located at 1146 E. Sixth St.

The UA student described the car as a green 1998 Honda Civic with four doors, a large faded paint spot on the hood and a sticker on the rear windshield in the lower left corner with the letters “YC” for Yavapai College.

The UA student reported that she had a parking permit for the lot and that she had accounted for all the keys to the vehicle.

The UA officer checked for a possible impound of the car and there was no result.

The UAPD officer entered the vehicle’s license plate into the system as stolen and the car’s valuation at $1,500.