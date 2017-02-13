POBEAT: 2/13/17

Cutting Corners

A University of Arizona Police Department officer was conducting rounds when he noticed a disheveled man on the east side of the Arizona-Sonora Residence Hall with a bike and no bike lock at 3:33 a.m. on Feb. 6.

The UAPD officer noticed the man had something tied up to the front of his bicycle by a piece of clothing.

The officer began walking toward the suspicious man and the man tried to hide himself after unsuccessfully trying to enter the residence hall without his CatCard.

The officer caught up with the suspect and began a field interview that revealed the man was not a student of the university.

The man claimed he was looking for a cousin who attends the UA and that he had talked to him 30 minutes prior to his encounter with the officer.

The officer inquired as to how the call might have been made after he noticed the suspect had no cell phone.

The man had no explanation.

A radio call to dispatch revealed that the man had two warrants under South Tucson police jurisdiction and the UA officer arrested the man for those charges.

As the officer searched the bike, which the man confirmed was stolen, he found bolt cutters, channel locks and a pipe cutter for heavy gage pipes.

Gone Pro

A UAPD officer was dispatched to meet with a UA student regarding a stolen GoPro camera and its return on Feb. 7 at 7:41 p.m.

According to the student she was at the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity house at 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 6 for a Super Bowl party and was taking selfies with a friend in front of the house.

She put down her GoPro camera and used a cellular phone for the selfies and when she was done, the GoPro was missing.

A friend of the student noticed that another UA student had made an Instagram post with the caption “low-key stole a GoPro,” and contact was made.

The student in the post advised the owner that she had given the camera to another friend and provided the friend’s name.

When the owner contacted that person, she also claimed she had transferred the camera over to another person and provided contact information as well.

This person was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and was contacted by the responding UAPD officer.

The officer arranged for a meeting between the two parties and the camera was returned.

The owner was satisfied with the camera’s return and declined to press charges.