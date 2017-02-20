POBEAT: 2/20/17

Grocery shopping

On Feb. 9 around 7 p.m., a University of Arizona Police Department officer responded to a call from a UA employee reporting grand larceny.

The professor claimed that items had been stolen from his vehicle that he parked at 1217 N. Fremont Ave. at 1 p.m. earlier in the day.

He reported that one door on the vehicle had been propped open and one window left with a slight crack. The UA employee reported that he had purchased groceries that were left in the vehicle but only two items were missing. One item was a charging cable for the iPhone that the employee valued at $30 and a bottle of fish sauce that he valued at $5.

He stated that there was garbage all over the floor of the car as if someone had taken all the trash that was in the side compartments of the doors and thrown it about. A victim’s rights form was sent and the UA employee decided to pursue charges if the property is found.

Dorm room weed woes

A UAPD officer responded to a call made by a resident assistant at the Arizona-Sonora Residence Hall on Feb. 9 at 11:11 p.m. concerning a suspicious marijuana smell on an unnamed floor of the hall.

When the elevator doors opened to the unnamed floor the UAPD officer noticed an increased smell of marijuana in the hall.

While conducting a search, the UAPD officer came across a resident coming out of a room where the smell was strongest. The UAPD officer contacted two other individuals in the room. When the officer asked if he could enter the room, the occupants obliged.

The officer questioned why the room smelled like marijuana and the occupants claimed that they had smoked earlier but not in the room. The officer requested that if they had any more, they turn it over.

The occupants then provided the officer with a grinder, a small red bong and 0.5 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag.

After the three individuals were read their Miranda Rights, they admitted to each chipping in $5 for the gram they purchased.

Two of the occupants claimed ownership of the grinder as they had also gone half on that purchase. The two were not placed under arrest but their possessions were confiscated and a report was sent to the Dean of Student’s office.