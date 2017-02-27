POBEAT: 2/27/17

Bipolar disorder

A University of Arizona Police Department officer responded to the UA Main Library after reports of an angry man walking down the UA Mall from the Student Union Memorial Center on Feb 15.

Reporting parties told the officer the man pointed his finger at several of people on the Mall as if it were a gun. When people asked the man if he was OK, he answered loudly with “fuck you” and “what are you gonna do?”

Two officers arrived at the Integrated Learning Center, and upon entering several people pointed up the stairs, directing the officers to the disruptive man.

As he walked down the stairs with the officers, he yelled profanities until he was handcuffed and placed on a bench.

The man told the officer he was aware of his behavior and had a feeling UAPD would speak to him. He explained to the officer he had a bipolar disorder and yelling would help him calm down at times. The man said he is not currently seeking treatment but is speaking with a psychiatrist and agreed he needed to see a doctor.

He stated he did not have any weapons on him and had no desire to engage in violence.

The man was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to Pima County Jail.

He has a six-month exclusionary order from all UA property. the violation of which would result in arrest for trespassing.

Punishment not prescribed

A UAPD officer met with a member of Alpha Sigma Phi about stolen medication on Feb. 15.

The man said he was DJing

when he realized he had not taken his medication.

He told the officer he had given a friend access to his room so he could bring him his medication that night.

Later that morning, he allowed another friend to go into his room to search for missing keys because his room was already unlocked.

When the friend returned, he let him know there was an empty pill bottle, which contained about 26 Vyvanse pills for ADHD. He mentioned that one of the two friends also took ADHD medication.

The officer asked if he thought one of his friends stole it and he said no.

When the officer asked for the names of both friends, he refused.

He stated he needed a police report in order to refill his medication and did not wish to pursue any criminal charges.