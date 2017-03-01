POBEAT: 3/1/17

The truth is essential to your health

A University of Arizona Police Department officer responded to Highland Market around 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 in response to a shoplifting call from the manager.

The manager told police that the suspect placed an online order for the grill, arrived a few minutes before his order was ready and started perusing the vitamin section.

The manager told police the man’s behavior was odd and similar to what he has seen in the past with other shoplifters. When the man left the store, the manager noticed a package of vitamins was missing from the shelf.

Police observed video footage of the store and observed the man purchasing the Vitamin Water, looking at the vitamins, pulling one of the packages closer to himself to read it and placing it back on the shelf.

The manager pointed out it appeared as though the man placed vitamins in his sleeve. Police viewed the footage and because of the distance of the camera and found it inconclusive as to whether or not the man actually took the vitamins.

Police later made contact with the man at his room in Pueblo de la Cienega Residence Hall where he granted the officer access to his room.

The officer asked the man about taking the vitamins. The man responded that he had no idea what the officer was talking about and said he looked at the vitamins but decided not to purchase them.

The man gave police consent to search his room and belongings. Upon completion of the search, there was no indication that there had been any vitamins in the room.

Police determined there was no evidence the man had taken the vitamins and planned to follow up with the manager.





$14 theft

A UAPD officer responded to the IQ restaurant in the Student Union Memorial Center around 5 p.m. on Feb. 14 when a student reported her belongings were stolen out of her employee locker.

The woman told police she secured her backpack and water bottle in the downstairs locker room and when she returned about 3 hours later, she found her backpack appeared to be rummaged through.

She found her wallet, a pair of pants and her water bottle was on the floor outside her locker. The only outstanding property was $14 cash, which was taken from her wallet.

She added that her lock was issued by the SUMC and was not her own and was issued a new lock. Police advised the woman to contact her bank to request new cards and contact the Social Security Administration about her concerns regarding her Social Security card in her wallet.

The woman added she did not want to press charges for the theft of her money and was issued a Victim’s Rights form.