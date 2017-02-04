POBEAT: 2/1/17

How not to evade arrest

The University of Arizona Police Department was called to Manzanita-Mohave Residence Hall around 9 a.m. on Jan. 29 to check on a male sleeping in the fifth-floor hallway.

An officer found the male with his pants partially down, exposing his underwear, and wet, as if he had urinated himself.

Police woke the male and asked why he was sleeping on the floor. He claimed he went out the night before and that his friend lived in the hall and had his belongings and identified himself to officers. UAPD advised that the male had an outstanding warrant.

Officers knocked on the friend’s door and when a male student answered, officers asked if he knew the male. He stated "no," and immediately closed the door.

They knocked on the door again and the resident handed police a backpack and some articles of clothing, which belonged to the male.

Police took the male to the first floor where he asked if they were going to arrest him.

When the officer said yes, the male attempted to run away and slipped and fell on his own. Officers restrained him and placed him in handcuffs.

"I was just trying to run, not to get into anymore trouble," he said.

Police read the male his Miranda Rights and questioned him about a pipe they found in his backpack.

"It's not even my pipe," he responded. "I don't use pipes, I roll blunts."

The male was arrested and transported to Pima County Jail where he was booked for trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on the warrant.

Not sure where the assault happened

A UA officer responded to the emergency department at St. Mary’s Hospital at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 in reference to a report of an incident that potentially occurred on campus.

When the officer arrived, a nurse advised UAPD the male victim claimed he was assaulted at the Student Union Memorial Center and was not forthcoming with information. He may have been under the influence of prescription drugs, added hospital staff.

The male told police he worked at one of the restaurants in the student union and had no other affiliation with the UA.

Three days prior, the male encountered two men fighting on a staircase around 4 p.m. in the student union. When he went to diffuse the situation, one of the males punched him in the chest.

The male said there were no witnesses around but police noted there were usually hundreds of people in and around the student union at 4 p.m.

Police asked to see the injury and when the male lifted his shirt, there was no visible injury to his chest.

When an officer told the male the security footage would be viewed, the male changed the location of the incident multiple times.

He finally assured police the incident took place on the north side of the Olive Tunnel.

The male told the officer he did not want to speak about it anymore because he said he had post-traumatic stress disorder from a previous incident where he was shot with an AK-47. UAPD provided him with a case number.

A nurse later advised UAPD the male was a chronic pain medication user and likely made up the incident in order to obtain pain medication.