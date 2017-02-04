POBEAT: 2/3/17

Not his first time

On Jan. 28, a University of Arizona Police Department officer came across a young man stumbling between First Street and Cherry Avenue just outside of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house. The man walked in front of the house and began to scream “fuck Sig Ep.”

The patrolling officer noticed the smell of intoxicants on the man’s breath and significantly slurred speech. After the man identified himself as a UA student, dispatch informed the officer that the student had an outstanding warrant for a minor in possession.

The student failed all of the impairment tests administered by the officer but told the officer he only drank one beer at an off-campus party.

The officer arrested the student, and a responding officer searched the man and found around 24 bars of Xanax in a plastic baggy.

The student told the officers that another fraternity brother gave him the bag to hold.

The man said he knew what was in the bag but he didn’t take or sell any; he told the officers when a fraternity brother tells him to do something, he does it.

The student was released for the minor in possession but then booked into the Pima County Jail for the Xanax.

Are you from Rhode Island?

On Jan. 28, a UAPD officer responding to a call regarding an intoxicated student at the Kaibab-Huachuca Residence Hall.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he found the UA EMS team and members from Tucson Fire Department helping a vomiting student at the dorm.

The officer asked the student for identification and the student gave the officer a Rhode Island license. The officer performed a records check and concluded that the student handed him a fake I.D.

The officer tried to question the student about his drinking, but the student was too drunk to respond.

The officer released the student to his friend and took the fake I.D. to UAPD as evidence.