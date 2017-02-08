POBEAT: 2/8/17

Road Runner

A University of Arizona Police officer sat on the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Campbell Avenue conducting red-light enforcement on Feb. 2, when he saw a silver car run a red light.

The officer initiated a routine traffic stop in a nearby parking lot with the female driver. The woman gave the officer her name and date of birth but said she didn’t have her license on her because her boyfriend stole it.

After the officer did a record check on the name the woman provided him with, the officer found that the woman gave him a fake name and date of birth. The officer asked the woman for her social security but she said she couldn’t remember the numbers.

The officer became suspicious that the woman was lying to him about her identity and gave her a warning—lie one more time and be arrested for providing false information to law enforcement.

The woman finally complied, she told the officer her real name and gave him her social security number. After a second record check, the officer discovered that the woman was driving on a suspended license. The woman also had three additional warrants for theft and shoplifting.

After the woman was placed under arrest and into the squad car, the officer searched her purse and found a blue pipe that smelled like marijuana and a yellow prescription bottle with marijuana wrapped in plastic inside.

The woman told the officer that the pipe and marijuana were her friend’s and she was just holding it—the prescription bottle had the suspect’s name on it. She was transported to the Pima County Jail and booked on possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at a red light and driving on a suspended license.

On Feb. 2 at around 3 a.m., a UAPD officer performed a routine check on the Park Avenue Parking Garage when he found a young man sitting on a curb in front of the garage with his body slouched.

The patrolling officer noticed that the man was clearly asleep and drooling on the ground. The officer flashed his headlights, spot light and flashlight at the man but he didn’t wake up.

The officer got out of his squad car and smelled intoxicants emitting from the man’s body. It wasn’t until the officer announced himself that the man woke up startled and confused, he didn’t know where he was, his clothes were disheveled and his shirt was soaked with spit.

The young man identified himself as a UA student with his CatCard. The officer noticed the man had a small glasses case stuffed in the back pocket of his pants and asked to see what was inside. The man fumbled around to take out the case from his pocket and showed the officer his California driver’s license along with a fake Florida I.D.

After the officer read the 19-year-old his Miranda rights, the student told the officer on duty that he was waiting for his Uber to take him from the Sol apartments back the Coronado Residence Hall.

The officer noticed that the student was confused by simple questions, had watery and bloodshot eyes and didn’t feel the 40 degree weather despite being in just a T-shirt.

The student was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and received a courtesy ride back to the dorm from the patrolling officer.