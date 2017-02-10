POBEAT: 2/10/17

Six hits each

A University of Arizona Police Department officer was conducting an area check of the Gould-Simpson Building around 1 a.m. on Jan. 31 when he noticed two individuals sitting on a bench.

As the officer slowly approached, the two people sitting at the bench became startled, gathered their things and quickly walked away.

When the officer got to the bench, he noticed a strong odor of burnt marijuana and followed the subjects who were walking in the direction of Sixth Street.

Another UAPD officer stopped the subjects, one male and one female. They were both emitting a strong odor of marijuana.

The individuals were advised of their Miranda Rights. The male told police he and the female subject were smoking a blunt.

The male added that he and the female each took about six hits from the blunt and when they noticed someone walking toward them they left in a hurry.

He then told UAPD officers he smokes about four times a month to relax. Officers noted the male exhibited no signs of marijuana use other than the strong odor from his breath and the admittance of use.

The male said the remainder of the blunt was thrown into a trash can. He voluntarily emptied his pockets and no marijuana or contraband was found.

Police noted the woman was slow to speak and had a distinct and noticeable sway front to back while standing.

UAPD advised the individuals they would be issued a UA Student Code of Conduct notice for marijuana use.

Physics breakdown

A UAPD officer responded to the Bear Down Gym around 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 to check on the welfare of a UA student.

When the officer arrived, he found a female standing in the grass, while the sprinklers were on, soaking wet and crying.

The officer came closer and attempted to speak with her but she continuously turned away from the officer and began crying louder.

She finally told the officer her name and that she was scared. When police asked why, she did not give an answer. Police then asked why she was standing in the sprinklers and she responded that she “forgot to leave.”

Her boyfriend later arrived on scene and explained they were studying in the Main Library 30 minutes prior to the incident.

He told police she seemed all right when she left the library but was stressed about a physics concept she was having difficulty learning.

The female was transported to Banner-University Medical for further evaluation and the UAPD officer completed a Dean of Students FYI notification regarding the case.