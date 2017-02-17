POBEAT: 2/17/17

Drunk student passed out on sidewalk

A University of Arizona Police Department officer was conducting building checks on Feb. 8 when a concerned citizen made contact with him in regard to a college-aged female passed out on the sidewalk near Linkins Hall.

The female was being supported by two other females upon UAPD and Tucson Fire Department’s arrival. She was identified as a UA student, unconscious and covered in vomit.

One of the females who supported her stated she was with the female at an unknown off-campus house party and saw her take multiple “pulls” from a vodka bottle.

The intoxicated female remained unconscious during TFD’s medical examination and an ambulance took her to UMC. The officer contacted the female through phone multiple times to speak to her about the incident. She answered days later and agreed to an interview.

The officer diverted her to the Dean of Students for a code of conduct violation.

Skateboarders trouble UA employee

A UAPD officer spoke to a UA employee complaining about two males skateboarding between Saguaro Hall and South Hall on a set of stairs, Feb. 8.

The employee told the officer that as she talked to her friend near the steps she noticed the males began jumping off the stairway. One of the skateboarders struck her right heel when he landed.

She asked the male to watch where he landed and asked for an apology. The male told her to “get out of the way” and continued his skateboarding. His friend proceeded to videotape with a cellphone.

The employee then told the male not to skateboard and said she was contacting the police.

The skateboarders quickly left before the officer arrived. The employee did not want to press charges but explained she wanted the skateboarders warned and wanted the incident documented.

The woman’s husband forwarded a video of the skateboarders to the officer’s email who provided a case number for the incident.

Follow Angela Martinez on Twitter.