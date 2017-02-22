POBEAT: 2/22/17

Out the window

University of Arizona Police Department officers responded to Kaibab-Huachuca Residence Hall around 3 p.m. on Feb. 16 when a resident assistant reported an odor of marijuana coming from the second floor.

Police knocked on the door with the strongest odor, heard shuffling and saw shadows through the peephole.

When officers knocked again, they noticed the peephole was blocked and heard a voice say, “there are police outside.”

Two female residents opened the door and allowed the officers to enter.

The residents admitted they had marijuana and when asked where it was, one said she threw it out the window.

Another officer went to retrieve the pouch, which held cigarettes and a pipe with residue in the bowl.

One resident told officers she contacts her source via Snapchat to buy marijuana but denied having any more marijuana or paraphernalia in the room.

Police checked the room and found additional marijuana and paraphernalia.

Residents were placed under arrest for possession of marijuana.

DUI etiquette

A UAPD officer on Feb. 15 observed a white truck approach his cruiser around 2 a.m. in the median with its headlights off.

The vehicle was drifting in and out of turn lanes and a Yellow Cab driver flagged the officer down by pointing at the white truck, which was swerving and striking the curb.

The officer activated his siren in an attempt to stop the truck while the driver turned into a parking lot, misjudged the turn and hit the curb again.

When the officer approached the truck, the driver stuck his hand outside of the window, giving the officer the “peace” sign.

The driver told police he didn’t know why he was pulled over and looked shocked when police told him he had been swerving.

The officer noticed the driver smelled of alcohol and asked him to turn the vehicle off and hand him the keys.

The driver could not pull the ignition key out as the vehicle was still in drive. After multiple failed attempts, the officer told the man to exit the vehicle and administered several field sobriety tests.

Police asked the man to do a walk-and-turn exercise where nine steps were required. The driver turned and said, “I can take three, but I’m not going to do all nine.”

The driver was unable to take three steps and moved onto the 30-second, one-leg stand exercise. He gave up after seven seconds and stood for the rest of the time.

The driver failed all administered sobriety tests and when asked if he understood his Miranda Rights, said he had “no idea.”

The officer did not ask incriminating questions but placed the driver under arrest for DUI to the slightest degree and cited him for two civil traffic violations.