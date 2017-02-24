POBEAT: 02/24/17

Slow down, speedy

On Feb. 16, a University of Arizona Police Department officer was conducting regular traffic enforcement at 11:51 a.m. at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Waverly Street.

The officer noticed a Silver Dodge Charger approaching quickly at what he gauged by sight to be 75 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The officer then proceeded to get a radar reading from his LIDAR device, but aiming at the headlights of the oncoming vehicle proved unsuccessful.

As the officer attempted another shot at the taillights of the speeding vehicle; the driver slowed down but the officer was able to clock a 65 mph reading.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and pulled the driver over in the parking lot of the Eegee’s restaurant near Campbell Avenue and Grant Road.

The driver responded to the officer with an allegation that the officer’s LIDAR device was never even used.

He was then cited for criminal speeding for going over 30 mph of the posted limit, as well as having no current Arizona registration because it had expired in 2015.

The driver was cited, arrested and then released on the scene.

Don’t be an ass

A UAPD officer conducted a mediation between three students on Feb. 16 after two of the students repeatedly called the third student a “donkey” in Arabic.

The offended student told the officer that the connotation carried is very offensive and the two other students had been continuing the behavior for multiple days.

The harassment started after the victim held a get-together at his residence and six males showed up who he did not know.

When he asked them to leave his residence, all obliged except one who proceeded to call him a “donkey.”

As the harasser engaged in more encounters with the victim, a friend of his joined him in hurling insults at the victim.

This student proceeded to call the victim an “ass” or “asshole” in Arabic.

The victim wanted the harassment to stop as he feared he might lash out in anger.

He felt as though the students wanted a reaction and he did not plan on giving one.

The student didn’t want to get any of those involved in trouble but wanted the harassment to stop.

The UAPD officer pulled the two men from class and after they agreed to meet with the victim.

The three men resolved their differences and ended the meet with laughs and handshakes.

The Assistant Director of Admissions and Immigration was notified of the peaceful outcome.

