James E. Rogers College of Law to host Town Hall on Trump's Executive Orders

Donald Trump speaking to supporters at an immigration policy speech at the Phoenix Convention Center on in August 2016.

UA’s James E. Rogers College of Law will host a Town Hall on President Trump’s Executive Orders on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 5:30-6:45 p.m. in Room 164 of the Law Building.

After the event, immigration attorneys will be available to provide free and confidential legal consultation for students, faculty and community members from 7-9 p.m.

Speakers will provide brief overviews of the topics to be discussed and then a panel of experts will participate in a questions and answers segment.

Trump’s travel bans and limitations on students, scholars and refugees; interior enforcement orders impacting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals students and their families; and sanctuary cities and campuses will be discussed.

“This is just the first event in response to questions regarding the recent executive orders,” said Janis Gallego, UA’s student legal services adviser, to Graduate and Professional Student Council members in an email Feb. 3.

Panelists will include Roxana Bacon, Negar Katirai, David Marcus, Lynn Marcus, Toni Massaro, Nina Rabin, Andy Silverman and Tarik Sultan.

“As time progresses, more stories are coming out about students impacted, professionals impact and families impacted in devastating ways that cannot be justified,” said Lynn Marcus, co-director of the Immigration Law Clinic on campus.

Marcus believes Trump’s executive orders affecting members of the UA community have not been adequately explained, even to those meant to enforce them.

After a conversation with a government attorney at immigration court, Marcus said the attorney could not answer questions concerning the changes of longstanding informal policy within the court and is waiting for instructions.

“The ban effects scholars who are working with and benefiting American universities,” Marcus said.

Marcus believes some of Trump’s actions, such as his signal to reduce the number of asylum seekers screened and allowed into the country for processing, has not been reported on.

The goal of the panel is to provide answers to students, faculty and community members’ questions on constantly changing interpretations of Trump’s executive orders and provide advice to those directly effected.

Follow Randall Eck on Twitter.