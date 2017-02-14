UA Community Garden vandalized over weekend, more than $7000 of damages

A broken plant pot at the UA Community Garden on Highland Avenue and Mabel Street. The garden was vandalized between Friday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 12.

Sometime between Friday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 12, the UA Community Garden was vandalized.

Jackie Mendelson, UA Community Garden manager and plant sciences senior, said there was more than $7,000 worth of damage.

The garden, located at 1400 E Mabel St., was fine when Mendelson left it Friday evening, but a mess when she returned Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: The UA Community Garden talks self-love in latest installment of stories in the garden

“They destroyed everything breakable in the garden,” Mendelson said. “The lamps were kicked off and shattered, they kicked a birdhouse against the tree and broke it, ripped up an agave plant and broke some chairs and a table that’s been here forever.”

Additionally, the UA Community Garden's solar pump was destroyed, the solar panel punctured, their irrigation control box ripped off the wall and all the irrigation tubes pulled out of the ground. Holes were also punched into the wall of their shed, and strings of lights used to decorate the ramada were pulled down.

“I’m really sad about it,” Mendelson said. “We can’t even water our crops now.”

Selena Quintanilla | The Daily Wildcat A lamp head broken by a big rock at the UA Community Garden on Highland Avenue and Mabel Street. All the lamps in the community garden were taken down by big rocks.

Mendelson said the garden members have started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of the damage. The fund has more than $1,700 raised by 60 people.

“We’re lucky to have such a supportive community,” Mendelson said.

The UA Community Garden was started in 2012, and has roughly 100 plots available for rent by community members. It is entirely student-run, and hosts events as well.

RELATED: UA Community Garden offers opportunities for students to grow

Mendelson said she was pleased that the scheduled Stories in the Garden event could still occur Sunday evening, despite the destruction.

“All the beautiful people here make the space beautiful no matter what horrible things happened,” Mendelson said of the event.

Mendelson said the University of Arizona Police Department came and took statements, but currently have no leads.

Selena Quintanilla | The Daily Wildcat A broken lamp piece at the UA Community Garden on Highland Avenue and Mabel Street. The garden manager estimates more than $7,000 in damage to garden property.

Follow Marissa Heffernan on Twitter.