The Arizona Board of Regents announced two candidates today in the search for the next University of Arizona president.

Sethuraman Panchanathan of Arizona State University and Robert Robbins of the Texas Medical Center were named after a search that Regnet Ron Shoopman described as “exhausting.”

Regents president Eileen Klein said these two candidates most closely matched the board's requirements for the incoming president, but moving forward the board will be looking for the candidate that sets themselves apart in their cooperation with the board and the other state universities.

"It's going to be important to see if those individuals, you know, which one of them has that set of capabilities and experience to really lead the university forward," Klein said. "There's been a lot of input from the community, from faculty, from students and staff about what they want to see in the next leader—so that's really the sorting process that the board needs to go through."

The board will be formally interviewing the two candidates on March 6, with an in-person campus visit scheduled for March 8. Shoopman added it is very likely the board would narrow the search down to one finalist during the March 6 interview process.

The successful finalist would then be invited to the March 8 campus visit, following the trend of the board selecting a finalist for the position before bringing them to campus for an official visit.

This trend began with the appointment of President Ann Weaver Hart, who was the first president to be named without a campus visit since at least 1971.

According to Shoopman, the trend of prospective presidents visiting a university campus prior to their selection is a dying one. He said most search firms actually recommend to their clients, in this case the regents, that only one candidate ever be officially brought to campus.

Shoopman said the regents questioned the purpose of havIng more than one candidate interact with students, faculty and the greater community when it ultimately is the regents job to make the selection.

"If you make it look like a choice, you know, the job of making that selection is the regents'," Shoopman said. "So that's where it gets difficult to do that in the most effective way."

Shoopman said both candidates have visited campus multiple times both during their careers and by their own accord during the search process.

Panchanathan, more commonly known at ASU as "Panch," is currently serving as the executive vice president and the chief research innovation officer of ASU's Knowledge Enterprise Development—a role responsible for the advancement of research, innovation and economic development.

Robbins is is the president and CEO of the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas and is an internationally recognized cardiac surgeon.

More information on the presidential search and the two candidates for the 22nd presidency of the UA will be added as it becomes available.

