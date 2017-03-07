Saltalamacchia appeals decision to overturn Lubisich campaigning violations to ASUA Supreme Court

ASUA presidential candidates Stefano Saltalamacchia and Matt Lubisich during a debate on Feb. 27. Saltalamacchia is appealing the election commission's decision to overturn Lubisich's disqualification.

Associated Students of the University of Arizona presidential candidate Stefano Saltalamacchia has officially appealed the decision sent down by the elections commission in the 2017 ASUA election.

ASUA President-elect Matt Lubisich was originally disqualified pending a review of three strikes levied against him by the Elections Commission.

However, one of the strikes against Lubisich was overturned on Friday, March 3 and with that so was the election commission’s decision.

Though the elections commission denied to release the strikes against Lubisich to the Daily Wildcat, Saltalamacchia provided the documents describing Lubisisch's violations of the ASUA elections code.

The three strikes against Lubisich were for having two posters on one pre-approved bulletin board when only one is allowed, being featured on an official campaign poster in which three candidates are named and for unapproved off-campus campaign reach out.

It is unknown which of the three strikes was overturned.

The decision now goes to the ASUA Supreme Court, which will hear oral arguments within the week.

Saltalamacchia has also filed a complaint against the election commission for what he claims has been negligence on the way they've handled the election.

In an email sent to current ASUA President Michael Finnegan, Saltalamacchia wrote that while his one and only strike was for hosting an event in the Women’s Resource Center, a strike was not handed down to Lubisich for hosting a similar event.

Saltalamacchia also referenced a complaint that was denied after review for “slating”, in which the names of three different candidates were stacked on top of each other.

This will not be the first time that Saltalamacchia has submitted an appeal to the Supreme Court as he appealed the decision that saw current Executive Vice President Trey Cox have a similar ruling overturned in the 2016 ASUA election.

