Uncertainty looms following ASUA elections

The Associated Students of the University of Arizona presidential candidate Matt Lubisich, who earned the most votes, has been disqualified from the election pending an Election Commission Appeal.

Current ASDUA President Michael Finnegan and Elections Commissioner Chloé Durand presented the results for the election noting Lubisich’s tally of 3976 votes to opponent Stefano “Salt” Saltalamachia’s tally of 1961 votes.

The ASUA Election Commission will make a decision on March 3 regarding the results, which can then be appealed to the ASUA Supreme Court.

Finnegan said that if the decision goes to the Supreme Court, it could take two to three weeks, depending on the final exams schedule for the UA Law students serving on the court.

Durand noted that this situation has happened in recent years, but the process remains the same for all parties involved.

“We have done our due diligence and reviewed everything thoroughly,” Durand said. “This is the outcome that has occurred.”

Durand said the result is out of her hands now, as the decision goes to an appeal process that the Deputy Elections Commissioner will officiate.

Both parties were understandably upset with the outcome of the election, but candidate Saltalamachia tried to not be deterred by the numbers posted.

“They are not the same number as my opponent’s,” Saltalamachia said. “They are a number nonetheless, and a significant margin at that.”

Saltalamachia noted that no matter the outcome, division would not help ASUA accomplish their goals.

“It’s going to take all of us to come together to initiate some change on campus,” Saltalamachia said.

Lubisich said he was pleased with the results.

"Honestly, I'm feeling great, I think my team did an excellent job," he told The Daily Wildcat on Facebook Live shortly after the results were announced.

The other top wins for the night saw David McGarey take the Executive Vice President seat and Lorenzo Johnson take the Administrative Vice President seat.

McGarey was very pleased with voter turnout and was hopeful to get on with the newly elected senators to ensure success for next year.

“The thing I’m most excited to start working on and really hit the ground running with is just getting the senators geared up for a great year, working with them and making sure we have connections so we can come forward and bring our best foot right when we become the official new senate class," McGarey said.

Johnson said he is eager to continue work he started as a senator and the new responsibilities that his new position has in store.

“What I’m most excited to begin working on is the rec center and our campus' libraries which are projects I have undertaken as a senator,” Johnson said.

“But I‘m more excited to take on the role and the challenges that Administrative Vice President brings.”

At-Large senators elected were Olivia Johnson, Sydney Hess, Jalon Jackson, Kate Rosenstengel, Marcello Mottola, Anna Woolridge, Mathew Rein, Srini Sudanagunta and Cris Reyes.

A total of 6,459 ballots were cast in this year's ASUA election.

At-Large senators:

• Olivia Johnson

• Sydney Hess

• Jalon Jackson

• Kate Rosenstengel

• Marcello Mottola

• Anna Woolridge

• Mathew Rein

• Srini Sudanagunta

• Cris Reyes

College specific senators:

• Katherine Christopher, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

• Briana Chaney, College of Education

• Madeline Melichar, College of Engineering

• Ashley Heerding, College of Humanities

• Erin Thompson, College of Letters, Arts & Sciences,

• Alyssa Rankin, College of Medicine

• Miguel Pacheco, College of Science

• Alexander Relich, College of Social & Behavioral Sciences

• Jordan Strang, Eller College of Management

• Liora Fiskel, Mel & Enid College of Public Health.

