UAPD filming active shooter re-enactments at SUMC Wed.-Fri.

Over the course of the next couple days, the University of Arizona Police Department and a film crew will be working on the production of a video about gun violence on campus.

Students should not be alarmed to see a large group of police and police vehicles around the Student Union Memorial Center on Wednesday and Friday.

Vice President of Communications Chris Sigurdson said “people may see dramatic reenactments of a totally fake armed intrude, police response, drawn weapons, running, police cars with lights and various other forms of simulated mayhem,” in an email on Monday, March 20.

The crew will be filming on the third floor of the SUMC near the ASUA offices and the Bookstore administrative offices from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday and at the roundabout on Mountain Avenue and James E. Rogers Way from 1-5 p.m. on Friday.

According to UAPD Chief of Police Brian Seastone officers will be present to keep students away from the filming areas.

Filming will also occur on Thursday, but the location will be indoors, out of public sight.

Seastone said students will see “a lot of police cars … police officers and actors” at the filming locations on Wednesday and Friday.

“Don’t be alarmed by it,” Seastone said. “This is a video presentation, not a real event.”

Members of the UA community will be “performing unusual and potentially unsettling action scenes,” Sigurdson said in the email.

The video is part of a training series commissioned by Student Affairs and the UA Campus Emergency Response Team to help educate students and faculty about emergency situations on campus.

