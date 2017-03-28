UAPD wraps active shooter safety film

Director Jeff Larsen of "In The Telling" studio, holds the slate and calls "action." Larsen worked with UAPD to create a film regarding what steps to do if facing a shooter on campus.

The filming of an informational gun violence video meant to educate students on how to respond in the case of a gun-related incident concluded this past Friday, March 24.

The video’s filming spanned the course of three days, shooting at over 50 locations around the UA campus. These dramatic reenactments were shot in public areas and were visible to individuals in the area. UA police helped to keep filming areas safely barricaded during this time.

“Filming this in a campus setting shows our campus how UAPD wants its students to respond to incidences," said UA Police Chief Brian Seastone.

UAPD played a major role in the creation of this video by making filming possible and appearing in the video itself. Seastone explained that UAPD lent its services to the production team because of the video's importance.

RELATED: UAPD filming active shooter re-enactments at SUMC Wed.-Fri.

Daniyal Arshad | The Daily Wildcat Campus Emergency filming takes place at the roundabout of the Student Union Memorial Center on Saturday, March 25. UAPD believes these films are an effective way to educate the community.

The video will be available to students online through the Office of Student Affairs.

Jeff Larsen, CEO and Executive Producer of In The Telling, served as the director of this film. Larsen explained that the video is meant to teach proven survival techniques for emergency situations.

“There are three main points that we’re trying to get across. First, you run and try to get away. If you can’t, you hide or block the doors,” Larsen said. “If you have no other choice, you have to fight with whatever you have around you.”

The film will be linked to additional resources and videos. Among these resources is an interview with Jesse Robinson, a psychology major and member of the UA wheelchair basketball team.

Robinson is the survivor of a shooting. In the company of around ten friends, Robinson heard gunshots, and fell to the ground with a pain in his arm.

RELATED: UAPD, ASUA and SHAC educate students on safety during spring break

“My sister and friends had time to make it in the door and I’m thankful for that,” Robinson said.

The bullet hit Robinson in the arm and entered his torso, leaving him paralyzed. The shooter fired around ten shots that night, killing one and injuring two others. Robinson explained that UA campus would be safer without the presence of guns.

“With guns, anything can happen," Robinson said. "Sometimes you only get one chance."

Follow Kelly Dorney on Twitter.