POBEAT: 3/6/17

Paul Blart: real cop

On Feb. 26 around 1:30 a.m., a University of Arizona Police Department officer checked on a woman at First Street and Cherry Avenue whom he noticed to be distressed.

The woman was bending over, and the officer thought she might be vomiting, but she turned out to be fine.

As he walked back to his patrol car, a man started yelling at him, telling him to leave and that he was merely a “rent-a-cop”.

Due to the slurred speech, the officer determined to he was intoxicated and around 20 years old.

The officer assured him that he was in fact a real police officer, but when questioned the man didn’t answer where he was from or what his name was.

As the officer tried to place the man in handcuffs, a second man pushed him in the chest to separate the officer from his friend.

As the officer gave verbal commands for both men to get on the ground, they refused and a chase ensued.

The officer chased after the first man, and he tried to climb a wall near the Steward Observatory Annex, but he failed and was detained.

The officer sent out a description of the other man over the radio and he was successfully detained.

The officer then left the first detainee and made his way over to the second detainee for identification.

The second man had a small plastic bag of marijuana in his possession, which was confiscated, but he was only arrested on misdemeanor assault for pushing the officer.

Neither man was affiliated with UA.

Someone stole Lulu’s lemons

A UAPD officer was on patrol as a police aide when he was dispatched to Villa del Puente Residence Hall around 6 p.m on Feb. 26.

A female UA student reported stolen clothes from the dryer she had placed them in.

She told the officer she had transferred clothes from the washer to the dryer at 5:50 p.m. and found all her Lululemon clothes missing.

Only the Lululemon items were taken from the load as other items remained in the dryer.

There were eight missing items and the woman estimated their total value at $810.

The woman reported a pair of purple shorts valued at $60, two pairs of black pants at $100 each, two pairs gray of pants at $100 each, one pair of red and black pants at $100, one pair of gray and black pants at $100 and one black jacket at $150.

The woman wished to be present for future court proceedings despite no suspect or witnesses involved.