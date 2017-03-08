POBEAT: 3/8/17

You (don’t) have a friend in me

On Feb. 24, a University of Arizona Police Department officer worked an overtime detail for Residence Life at the Coronado Residence Hall. Just after midnight, the officer noticed two young women holding a third young woman, who appeared to be limp, under each of her shoulders.

The officer approached the women and identified them as UA students. The officer asked the two women to sit the inebriated student down near a wall. After the women set their friend down, one of the women entered a vehicle and left the scene.

The other women identified herself and spoke with the officer. The officer said the woman had a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and red, watery eyes. She then began to vomit on her feet.

The woman didn’t want to answer the officer’s questions but did admit that she and her friend had been drinking at UA fraternities that evening. The patrolling officer ordered the Tucson Fire Department to check on the young woman because of her level of intoxication, after which she was taken to Banner University Medical Center.

Anger mismanagement

On Feb. 24, a UAPD officer saw a man speaking with an Uber driver on Tyndall Avenue and Fourth Street at around 1:30 a.m. The Uber driver reversed his vehicle to the officer’s location, while the male walked away holding a street sign.

The driver went up to the officer and asked the officer if he saw the exchange and accused the man of breaking his car mirror. The officer interviewed the man, who was identified as a UA student, and requested another UAPD officer to interview the Uber driver.

The officer noticed the student had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and appeared to be drunk. The student repeatedly apologized to the officer about the mirror and said he was responsible for the damage.

The Uber driver said he saw the student stumbling along Tyndall Avenue when the student walked over to the vehicle and punched the side mirror off, which could cost around $250 to repair. The driver said he didn’t do anything to provoke the student and is seeking criminal charges.

The officer asked the student where he obtained the street sign, and the student pointed to near the Park Student Union. The student was arrested for criminal damage and transported to the Pima County Jail for booking.