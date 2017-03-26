POBEAT: 3/24/17

Reefer reel

A University of Arizona Police Department officer noticed a white Toyota Corolla enter the parking garage between two large “do not enter” signs, while driving down Tyndall Avenue on March 4.

The officer pulled the car over and as soon as he stood next to the door he noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

He asked the driver if there was any marijuana in the car and she said no.

He then identified the driver by a drivers license. He asked the driver and passenger to exit and sit on the ground next to the vehicle.

He searched the car and found the marijuana in a plastic bag under the drivers seat.

He read both of the vehicle’s occupants their Miranda rights and began to question them.

At first, the driver answered the officer that one of her friends left the marijuana in her car but later admitted it was hers.

The driver told the officer she smoked it four hours prior at a movie theater. The passenger also admitted to smoking it at the theaters with their other friends.

The officer told the driver she was being arrested, cited and released for possession of marijuana.

The marijuana weighed in at 0.3 grams outside of the bag and was submitted into evidence.

Exam exhaustion

A UAPD officer reported to Tyndall Avenue Parking Garage in response to a woman hysterically crying next to an emergency blue light phone on March 3.

As the officer spoke with the woman, she revealed she was a UA student who had just failed her pharmacology exam and thought about jumping off the top of the garage to “end it all.”

The officer noticed a smell of alcohol coming from the student; she told the officer she had three drinks earlier at Frog and Firkin.

She expressed her concerns and said she was afraid of being a failure in her parents’ eyes so she turned to drinking to relive her stress.

She stopped crying and agreed to sit in the officer’s vehicle and speak to him. The officer drove her down to speak with two members of a behavioral health organization.

After that, she agreed to seek help at the crisis resource center where she was released.