POBEAT: 3/27/17

To bolt or not to bolt

The University of Arizona Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious man near the Gould-Simpson Building around noon on March 19.

A UAPD officer discovered the man with a scissor-type jack sitting near the vending machines south of the building and asked the man his name.

The man declined to identify himself and began to get defensive. He argued he wasn’t doing anything and a bike in his possession belonged to him.

He began to walk away from the officer, but the officer insisted he remained seated. The man had no ID but gave a name and a social security number to the officer.

The man claimed the bike was his and he was returning after three days to retrieve it. He told the officer he didn’t have the keys to the lock but did have bolt cutters.

Eventually, the officer discovered the man had a prior warrant with the Tucson Police Department and was taken into custody by the UAPD officer.

The man had no immediate affiliation with the UA.

Bye-bye bong

Once again, UAPD responded to a call at the Arizona-Sonora Residence Hall for marijuana odors around 10 p.m. on March 19.

A resident assistant made contact with the officer taking the call and lead him to a room where the marijuana smell was strongest. The officer knocked on the door and two male occupants allowed the officer into the dormitory.

Both men were identified by their California driver’s licenses and both had bloodshot eyes.

One of the males seemed to be withholding in his answers, and when the officer called him out on it, he agreed to be more truthful.

The young men claimed to have smoked off campus and provided the officer with a small baggy with a marijuana odor.

After both were read their Miranda Rights, one man sought counsel and the other agreed to cooperate.

The second man provided the officer with two bowls with marijuana stems, a black container with marijuana inside, four small baggies with marijuana residue and a 2-foot-long bong that he priced at $789.99 purchased in Hollywood.

The man seeking counsel did not live in the residence and nothing belonged to him as the other man claimed full responsibility.

One man was given a Code of Conduct referral with the Dean of Students and the second man was given a chance with the UA Misdemeanor Diversion Program.

All of the small items were tagged as evidence while the bong was set for destruction in accordance to UAPD Policy 15.1.