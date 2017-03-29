POBEAT: 3/29/17

A night of delusions

A distressed man used an emergency blue light phone at the Highland tunnel at 12:37 a.m. on March 19 to report his girlfriend missing and a potential head injury.

When a University of Arizona Police Department officer arrived to assist the man, he was told that the girlfriend was “performing lines” for a commercial and she had become separated from her boyfriend in the night.

The UAPD officer was provided with the phone number for the man’s caseworker, who informed the UAPD officer that the man had end-stage liver failure and was delusional.

The primary delusion that the man suffered from was the idea that the caseworker was his girlfriend.

The man accepted admission to the Crisis Response Center and was eager to detox for the night.

The officer drove the man to the center, where the man admitted himself in for the night.

Backseat bong hits

A UAPD officer pulled over a black Volkswagen Jetta at 8:00 p.m. on March 19 after he noticed the license plate was expired.

The driver was identified by an Arizona driver’s license and noted that he had a suspended license and a bench warrant, both of which he was advised of on the previous Saturday.

The officer confirmed the license was suspended but there were no warrants for arrest.

Upon returning to the vehicle, the officer noticed glassware in the backseat that appeared to be a bong.

The driver told the officer there were no drugs in the car, except for a possible “roach” in the ashtray. There were no items of contraband found in the car after the officer’s search based on the statements, visually noticed items and impending 30-day impound for the expired license plate.

The driver admitted to occasionally smoking marijuana to treat his post-traumatic stress disorder but did not possess a medical marijuana card in order to keep possession of his firearms.

A police canine was brought to the scene but found no indication of drugs.

The man was cited and released at the scene and continued home on foot after the car was towed.