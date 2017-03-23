POBEAT: 3/22/17

Blacked out

A UA student with red, watery eyes walked into the University of Arizona Police Department lobby on March 4 around 9 a.m. to report a possible drugging and the theft of his possessions.

The man told police he was “partying” with his roommate around 10 p.m. the night prior in their room located at Rawls/Eller Lodge.

He went on to say he drank beer, took a Xanax and “blacked out.”

When the man woke up he found his room ransacked. He described to police that chairs were strewn about, drinks had been spilled and expensive items of clothing were missing.

He then noticed the words “Fuck Bars” written on his right hand and a drawing of a penis on his left foot, which he showed to police.

When the man looked in the mirror, he found an additional drawing of a penis on his nose and words on his forehead. He removed them before coming to UAPD.

He advised police he did not have a Xanax prescription but said that another resident may have given him additional Xanax. He told an officer he suspected the same person was responsible for the theft of his items.

The man told police he wished to press charges, however, when later contacted, said he changed his mind since his belongings were returned to him.

The man was directed to the Dean of Students Office for minor in possession and an FYI for the Xanax use.

Tough guy

A UAPD officer was dispatched to Highland Market on March 7 around 5 p.m. in reference to a violent man walking down the street.

The reporting party told police they witnessed a man lunge at a younger male subject and begin yelling at him. When police arrived, the party pointed out the man.

The younger man told police he was walking by when the aggressor lunged toward him in a punching motion. He then jumped off the sidewalk to avoid getting hit.

He added that the man started yelling at him, “I’m gonna kill you, I’m gonna kill you.” When he began to walk away, the man began to follow him while witnesses called police.

The victim advised police the man was probably intoxicated, never made physical contact with him but that he did want to pursue criminal charges.

Police arrested the aggressor, who smelled of intoxicants and found a bottle of whiskey in his jacket and $657 in his wallet.

He was then taken to Pima County Jail and booked for disorderly conduct.