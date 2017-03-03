POBEAT: 03/03/17

Needing a bus ticket home

A University of Arizona Police Department officer responded to room 105 of Harvill in reports of a disturbance on Feb. 17. As soon as the officer arrived, he identified the male as a non-UA affiliate and noted he was rambling incoherently and wore a white helmet.

The agitated male did not indicate any intentions to harm himself or others, but it was apparent to the officer he was in need of help, homeless and had nothing to eat. As two officers escorted him outside, the male said he was prescribed medication but did not take them, stating it made him feel like a “zombie." He complained of having a very fast heartbeat and felt severely thirsty.

Tucson Fire Department medics were requested while one officer provided the male water. During the evaluation, an English as a second language instructor told the officer the male stood in the doorway yelling “You don't have authority over me” and made faces at a student and yelled at her too. One Japanese student translated what he yelled as “I'm screwed, not you. You're going to be OK.” The instructor said the students were shaken up.

After TFD medically cleared him, the male explained his out-of-state father was trying to help him but his cell phone was dead and he did not have an outlet power adapter to charge his phone. The officer found the father's information and gave him a call. The father said he was trying to get his son a ticket home but lost his wallet and needed a police report of the loss to be able to board a bus.

The officer completed a lost property report while one officer provided the male with a power adapter, bought him lunch, and gave him six water bottles. The male cleaned himself up at the police station and left as soon as the report was ready.

'CORRUPT UA'

A UA student reported vandalism to a UAPD officer in the Tyndall Garage on Feb. 20. The student reported seeing a male in his early twenties standing by the cement wall located south of the east side elevators on the third level. She did not see him cause the damage but thought he may have had something to do with it.

The two-foot-tall letters in the middle of the wall read “CORRUPT UA" in black spray paint. A picture was taken and uploaded to digital image information systems. The reporting party was unable to identify the male, and there were no other witnesses or camera footage in this area. Victims rights were sent to risk management by the officer.

Follow Angela Martinez on Twitter.