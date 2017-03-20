POBEAT: 03/20/17

Nugget of marijuana

A University of Arizona Police Department officer stopped a red Pontiac for driving without headlights on Feb. 24.

The officer identified the driver and passenger by their Arizona drivers licenses and immediately caught the scent of fresh marijuana coming from the car and questioned both about the smell.

The passenger admitted to the officer he had marijuana on him.

The officer interviewed both and, while searching the car, found a marijuana grinder in the center console. He collected the Ziploc bag with marijuana.

The passenger stood up while the office spoke to him. He had a “nugget of marijuana” stuck to his pants. He claimed possession of both the grinder and marijuana. The officer also asked about the marijuana found on his pants, which he claimed ownership of as well.

The passenger was arrested cited and released.

The female driver was not responsible for the marijuana or paraphernalia and was released.

“Check my Twitter”

A UAPD officer responded to the police station in reference to harassment on March 1. He met with the reporting party who identified herself with an Arizona drivers license.

She explained to the officer she had a three-year relationship with a male she identified through Facetime.

She explained they both met though Twitter when he responded to a message she had posted. As time went on, her relationship with the male became unstable and problematic.

When she tried to end the relationship, he would threaten to ruin her career by posting photos of her nude on social media and threatened to commit suicide.

She showed the officer messages he had sent saying “Check my Twitter,” and when she would, he had posted sensitive pictures of her but removed them after about 20 minutes.

She did not wish to press charges but wanted him to stop all contact and stop posting pictures of her on social media.

The officer provided her a case number, advised her not to contact the male and requested her to send copies of the text messages.

