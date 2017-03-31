POBEAT: 03/31/17

I like to have fun with my car”

A University of Arizona Police Department officer saw a driver speeding and revving their engine while driving near Speedway Boulevard and Euclid Avenue on March 18.

The officer pulled him over and told him why he was stopped. The driver responded, “I like to have fun with my car.”

The officer noted the driver had red, watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle. The officer asked him to step out of the vehicle, and as soon as the man did he fell over, before regained his balance and walking to the sidewalk.

The officer administered a number of sobriety tests, including a HGN and a One Leg Stand, which he failed. The officer also had him walk along the painted parking stalls. The man took the wrong number of steps and used his arms for balance. After the sobriety tests, the officer read him his Miranda rights and began to question him.

The man admitted to being at the Playground with his friends and at first but insisted he did not drink anything; he later admitted to drinking two beers. He placed the man into handcuffs and arrested him for driving under the influence to the slightest degree.

Threw it on the ground

A UAPD officer noticed a gold-colored car driving without its headlights on and pulled the driver over on March 19. The driver immediately identified himself and advised he had two warrants.

Another officer responded to assist. He noticed there was a plastic baggie containing marijuana sticking out of the passenger’s bra. When he asked what was in the bag, she replied “nothing.”

The female was identified with a military ID card. She pushed the baggie further into her shirt and when the officer asked her to get it out, she pulled out the baggie and threw it on the ground.

The officer read the female her Miranda rights. The female was being uncooperative with the questions but did give consent for the officer to look through her purse for a driver’s license. The officer found a bag of rolling papers and asked what they were for. She shrugged and said nothing.

The officer told her she was under arrest and placed her in handcuffs. Both were taken to Pima County jail, where she was booked for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and the driver was booked on his warrants and driving with a suspended license.

