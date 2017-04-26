'I don’t have a place in my heart for Somalia right now'
Abdirahman Chirango escaped violence and lived in a squalid refugee camp for over a decade before reaching the U.S.
Abdi Chirango, a Somali refugee who has lived in Tucson for the last 12 years, poses for a portrait in the Environment and Natural Resources 2 building courtyard on April 25. Chirango graduated from the UA in 2014 with a degree in political science.
Click the link below to read his story.
Follow Tori Tom on Twitter.
Comments powered by Disqus